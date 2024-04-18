PlayStation trophy support is coming to PC, starting with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

It's been confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is to be the first PC port to receive PlayStation trophy support. This version of the game, coming to PC on May 16, is the full package. That means it'll include the excellent Iki Island expansion and the cooperative multiplayer Legends mode.
The news comes via an official PlayStation Blog post written by Julian Huijbregts, online community specialist at Nixxes Software, the team responsible for the port. The post confirms trophy support alongside multiplayer crossplay for the game's Legends mode and an entirely new PlayStation overlay for PC players.
Starting with the trophy support, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC will have the same trophies as its console version counterpart. Furthermore, if you've connected your PlayStation Network account, any and all trophies you've previously unlocked will carry over to the PC version, so there's no need to grab them twice. And fear not, achievements on Steam and Epic Games Store are supported, too.
It will also be the first PC port to receive an all-new PlayStation overlay, accessible by pressing Shift+F1 on your keyboard. The overlay contains all your PlayStation Network information and stats including trophies, friends list, profile settings and supports voice chat. It seems it'll be entirely unintrusive too, built into the game rather than requiring a separate downloadable client.
Ghost of Tsushima is the first of presumably many PlayStation PC ports to receive this new overlay. We imagine it'll come to existing ports like Horizon Forbidden West and Returnal at some point, alongside any additional ports yet to be announced (we'd still love a Gran Turismo 7 port, Sony).
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.