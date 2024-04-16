PC Gaming Show returns in June, featuring "over 50 games" and world premiere announcements

The annual PC Gaming Show broadcast is set to return this year, with the show celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024. Once again, the showcase will debut and delve into several games coming to PC in the months and years to come, making it essential viewing for those who primarily play on desktop.

It seems like this year is going to present a stacked showing, too. A press release provided to TechRadar Gaming confirms that "viewers can expect over 50 games, including world premieres, exclusive announcements, developer interviews and more."

This year's PC Gaming Show goes live on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. Those looking forward to the broadcast can expect to watch it via PC Gamer's various social channels. These include Twitch, YouTube and X / Twitter as well as Steam and Chinese video hosting site Bilibili.

Viewers can expect new announcements and insight into a broad selection of upcoming PC games. While details are scarce at present, with over 50 games being shown, it does seem like it'll be a jam-packed showcase debuting smaller-scale titles and AAA big hitters.

PC Gaming Show's Editorial Director, Jake Tucker, said the following: "A lot has changed in PC gaming since our first show in 2015, it’s more mainstream, more popular than ever, and each year brings new breakout hits.

"I’m excited to take the helm on a show I’ve loved for years and can’t wait to share a host of great games with our audience this summer. Expect some big reveals, new content for your favorite games and a celebration of what's been a golden decade for PC games."

