Paradox Interactive reveals the next playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is getting a new playable clan named the Tremere.

Ahead of the release of the next Vampire: The Masquerade game in late 2024, publisher Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have revealed the first look at the next playable vampire clan who are "experts in Blood Sorcery".

The Tremere are the second playable of the four available clans upon release and following the launch, two additional clans will be made available in DLC, "one giving you a new way to experience the main-game and another offering a completely unique Seattle story."

This clan allows players to use arcane powers to control their own blood and that of their enemies while keeping a safe distance in combat, boiling their blood, shaping their own vitae into projectiles to hurl at foes, and even ripping the blood from their veins.

The player can choose to assign the playable protagonist Phyre, to the Tremere to benefit from the clan's abilities, or even the Brujah - which the developer unveiled last week - who offer a brutal melee playstyle with its abilities "getting you into the fray and rewarding you for staying there."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and takes players to the underbelly of Seattle where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy.

The first-person action game was initially announced way back in 2019 but didn't have a set release date at the time. It wasn't until last year that it was re-revealed, and in September, it was confirmed for a late 2024 launch with indie studio The Chinese Room taking over.

