Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 - everything we know so far

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 recently received (September 2023) some news regarding its targeted release, having been moved over to a new development studio. The game was initially supposed to be released all the way back in March 2020, but after several delays, the project appears to have been refocused somewhat.

The Chinese Room is now the main studio heading up the development of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, and after a recent re-reveal, we now have a much better idea as to what the upcoming game will be like at launch. Because of its strange development, we'll be mainly covering Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 in its new form, given that everything from gameplay to narrative elements appears to have changed since the initial reveal.

Here's everything you need to know about Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, including a look at the new release window, details on gameplay, as well as some info on when we are likely to hear more. As news on Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 continues to trickle out, you'll find it here.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 - cut to the chase

What is it? A first-person vampire action-RPG

A first-person vampire action-RPG When does it come out? Fall 2024

Fall 2024 What can I play it on? PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S Who is making it? The Chinese Room

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release window news and platforms

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will launch in "Fall 2024". This was the latest news on the game's release that was announced during a re-reveal of the game in early September 2023. It's been a long time coming, given that Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was initially announced all the way back in 2019. Since then, the game has changed studios and will be getting a gameplay re-reveal in January 2024.

In terms of platforms, you'll be able to play on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trailers

The latest trailer we received for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was the new announcement trailer. It contains some new gameplay, as well as a look at the new direction for the game. You can check it out below, in all of its bloody glory.

There are technically more trailers for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, but they're pretty old at this point. Given that the game has since changed studios since these trailers were released, it's worth keeping in mind

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 gameplay news

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

While we've not had much in the way of action up until now, we won't have to wait all that long before we get to see proper Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 gameplay. There's set to be a full gameplay reveal in January 2024, where we'll get a look at how things have changed since the game's initial reveal. For now, expect a robust character creator, different clans to join up with, and plenty of abilities that can help you take down groups of enemies before you feed.

Since the re-reveal of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, we've only really seen brief glimpses of gameplay. What we do know is that it's primarily a first-person stealth action RPG, with fast-paced ability-led combat. You play as an elder vampire and must stalk the streets of Seattle, luring your victims into dark alleys and secluded spots so that you can feed. While working to satiate your bloodlust, you'll need to be careful not to alert the authorities, or you'll risk retaliation from your vampire brethren.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 story and setting

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

We don't know too much about the story behind Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 as of yet. You'll play an elder vampire living in Seattle, a city run by several vampire clans. A war is brewing between these clans in the run up to your arrival, after which it's up to you to ally yourself and shape the future of the city. Hopefully we'll hear more on the major players in this war sooner rather than later.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 latest news

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 re-revealed

On September 2, 2023, Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was re-revealed. It's now being developed by The Chinese Room, who worked on Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. You can check out the announcement Tweet here.

So there you have it, that's everything we know about Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 so far. While you wait for the release date, why not check out our list of the best RPGs to tide you over.