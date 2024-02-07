Palworld’s new patch irons out ‘that pesky capture probability problem’ and fixes save data corrupted by a certain bug

A new update has been rolled out today (January 7) for Pocketpair’s popular survival-crafting game Palworld, and it’s fantastic news for anyone whose save data was corrupted and unable to load after encountering a certain bug.

For context, last week, Pocketpair implemented the first fix for an issue “where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7,000.” Although last week’s update stopped anyone new from encountering the bug when playing in a guild (a multiplayer group in Palworld), those who’d already been affected by it were still unable to load their data.

“In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly,” Pocketpair explained in the latest patch notes for Palworld’s Steam version v0.1.4.1 and Xbox version v0.1.1.4.

Otherwise, a separate bug which Pocketpair community manager ‘Bucky’ described as “that pesky capture probability problem” has been fixed. Before the patch, players who attempted to boost Pal capture rates using collectibles called Lifmunk Effigies may have seen the displayed chance of their capture increasing, but it turns out that due to an “internal processing bug,” the probability wasn’t actually boosted at all. Therefore, it sounds like catching Pals will be a tad easier now that this has been fixed.

You can check out the full list of changes below in the patch notes shared on Twitter / X. The update is available now for Steam players, and will be rolled out on Xbox Series X |S and Xbox One “as soon as it’s ready.”

[Patch Notice]・Steam patch v0.1.4.1 ・Xbox patch v0.1.1.4 Steam version v0.1.4.1 has been released.(Xbox version v0.1.1.4 will be released as soon as it is ready) Patch Notes: === ▼Major Fixes・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be…

Community manager Bucky stated that the team “will continue working hard to address more issues ASAP,” so it sounds like players can expect more updates soon before Pocketpair moves on to tackling some of the new features outlined in the early-access roadmap .