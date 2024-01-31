Palworld developer warns players against downloading unofficial mobile versions as ‘they are not affiliated with our company in any way’
Pocketpair reiterated there is no official mobile version of Palworld
Pocketpair, the developer of the hit survival-crafting game Palworld, has advised fans to be cautious of any mobile apps claiming to be Palworld, as “they are not affiliated with our company in any way.”
In a post on Twitter / X earlier today (January 31), the official Palworld account wrote: “There is no Palworld application for phones. Apps using names and product images such as ‘パルワールド’ and ‘Palworld’ are appearing on the App Store and Google Play, but they are not affiliated with our company in any way.
“We have reported this issue to Apple, which operates the App Store, and Google, which operates Google Play,” it continued. “Please be aware that downloading these apps may lead to the leakage of personal information stored on your smartphone or to fraud.”
Furthermore, Pocketpair community manager ‘Bucky’ added: “Please be careful about phone games appearing to be Palworld! These are all fake!”
A quick browse on the Apple App Store shows that at the time of writing, there is at least one app using Palworld’s name and imagery, although it doesn’t appear that there’s an equivalent on the Google Play Store. Either way, fans should keep in mind that Palworld is currently only available to play via PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It’s also playable via Xbox Game Pass.
Palworld released in early access on January 19 to immediate popularity. Last week, developer Pocketpair released an early-access roadmap for the game, in which it confirmed that there are plans for raid bosses and PvP to be added at a later date.
Pocketpair has also been releasing a stream of patches to amend certain issues in Palworld. In an update last week, it aimed to combat “various cheats and exploits,” and stated that “we will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind.”
If you’ve recently started playing Palworld and want some tips to help you along the way, be sure to check out our guides on how to farm coal, ore, sulfur, wheat and more.
