One of the world’s biggest esports events will be held in London next year

The League of Legends World Championship Finals, one of the largest esports events in the world, is set to be held at the O2 Arena next year in London, England.

The competition is the final stage of a full season of League of Legends esports and sees teams of finalists competing for the huge Summoner’s Cup trophy and an absolutely enormous prize pot.

The news comes after the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational tournament, a smaller League of Legends competition, was held in the city at the Copper Box Arena - one of the venues built for the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Although London has previously been home to other League of Legends World Championship events, this will be the first time the Final has been held in the city. Not only is this great news for local fans of League of Legends esports, but it also helps cement the UK as one the most important esports hubs in Europe.

“We’re thrilled to bring the World Final to the UK for the first time,” Naz Aletaha, the Global Head of League of Legends esports at Riot Games said in a statement. “Worlds is a global celebration of the best of League of Legends, and London’s rich history and modern metropolis is a perfect backdrop for the biggest stage in our sport.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, also spoke positively about the tournament's impact: “It will bring together esports fans from across the globe and also showcase our capital’s cutting edge gaming industry. I will continue to do all I can to support esports development and growth in London, as we build a better London for everyone.”

The tournament takes place over a month with the Final itself on November 2, 2024 - tickets will go on sale next year (although the exact sale date is yet to be announced). Other dates, in addition to the hosting cities and venues for additional stages of the competition, are set to be announced “soon” via official social media channels.

