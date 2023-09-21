Nvidia DLSS 3.5 comes to Cyberpunk 2077 today - just in time for the big 2.0 update

You'll probably want to update your graphics drivers today if you own an Nvidia GeForce RTX card, as DLSS 3.5 is arriving in Cyberpunk 2077 today, September 21.

DLSS 3.5 is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in tandem with the game's enormous 2.0 update, which is set to overhaul systems like police response and skill trees, in addition to adding several new weapons, vehicles, and more. In fact, it's such an extensive update that developer CD Projekt RED recommends starting an entirely fresh save to get the most out of it.

"Thanks to DLSS 3.5’s smart technology, fueled by AI rendering power, you can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s newest location Dogtown at its very best," said CD Projekt RED VP of Art, Jakub Knapik, "with sharper images, more accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible." (via GameSpot)

DLSS is Nvidia tech that leverages AI to boost image quality, resolution, and framerates with minimal cost to performance. But you'll need a powerful RTX GPU in order to make use of it. While mid-range cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti support DLSS, you'll need a more current 40 series card like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to access enhanced features like frame generation, which uses AI to increase performance while maintaining responsiveness and fancier visual options like ray-tracing.

DLSS 3.5, meanwhile, updates the tech with a ray reconstruction feature. This is compatible with all GeForce RTX cards and improves ray tracing by generating additional pixels for cleaner, more accurate reflections.

Overall, this is welcome news for Cyberpunk 2077 players on PC. DLSS 3.5 should help to smooth out performance for those planning on playing the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC expansion with ray-tracing enabled. That's especially crucial, considering CD Projekt RED has warned the expansion will be massively CPU-intensive, recommending players to run a benchmark to check overall system stability.

With Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty just around the corner, launching on September 26, you may want to play some of the best RPGs or best Steam games in to tide you over until the mammoth expansion releases.