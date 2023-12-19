No, the Tekken 8 Premium Collector's Edition won't be restocked when it sells out

Tekken 8's game director has reminded fans that the Premium Collector's Edition won't be restocked after it sells out.

We're just over a month away from the release of the next title in the fighting game series and preorders for the standard edition are already available, along with a Deluxe, Ultimate, and separate Premium Collector's Edition which features a gorgeous, electrified statue of Jin.

Like other collector's editions, Tekken 8's version won't be available to purchase after it's sold out completely, as it won't be reproduced again - a fact that game director Katsuhiro Harada has warned players of.

"FYI. This edition will sell out before launch and will not be reproduced," Harada said on Twitter.

If you're interested, you can head over to the official Bandai Namco store right now and preorder the Collector's edition for $299 (£269.99 / €279.99) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC via Steam.

Alongside the 25cm statue of Jin, the edition also comes with the game and steelbook, the Playable Character Year One Pass - which comes with four additional playable characters - as well as several avatar skins. You can check out the full details of Premium Collector's Edition below.

Tekken 8 Premium Collector's Edition content

Tekken 8

Playable Character Year 1 Pass - 4 additional playable characters - Avatar Skin: Kinjin

Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack - 1 costume per each playable character (32 total)

Avatar Costume: Classic TEKKEN T-Shirt Set - 32 designs

Avatar-Skins: Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama und Jun Kazama

Burning chain metal plate

Corporation stickers

Premium Box

Special Face-Off Steelbook

8 x Glossy Collectible Cards

Leroy Smith Metal Ring With Velvet Pouch

Arcade Token (5cm)

Exclusive Jin Electrified Figurine (25cm)

Tekken 8 is set to launch on January 26, 2024. In our preview, Kara Phillips praised the character introductions through cinematic cutscenes, alongside the game's visuals, and said the new Heat system is "one of the most significant additions to the game."

In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best fighting games, as well as our list of the best PC games.