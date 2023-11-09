Nintendo Switch support will likely continue after its successor launches, according to financial briefing

It looks like support for the Nintendo Switch probably won't be ending even after its successor hits store shelves, according to the company's latest financial briefing.

While Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has recently said existing Switch 2 reports are just "rumors," it's looking increasingly likely that we'll see the Kyoto-based company's new hardware launch relatively soon.

Now, Nintendo itself seems to be setting the table for any future official announcements. As GameInformer reports, the company discussed the future of the Nintendo Switch console in its latest financial briefing.

"Nintendo Switch will be entering its eighth year in March 2024," it reads. "We will continue to release new titles and content for Nintendo Switch without being bound by the traditional concept of the platform lifecycle. Going forward, we would like to continue to see many consumers play Nintendo Switch, and to maintain our business momentum."

Now, while the wording here isn't quite as straightforward as a complete confirmation that the Switch and Switch 2 will receive support simultaneously, it does hint at a change in the company's hardware strategy.

Typically, when a new Nintendo console launches, first-party support for the previous-generation system immediately stops. This was true of the GameCube-to-Nintendo Wii transition, which saw both consoles share The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess before Gamecube support ceased.

It was a similar tale with the Wii U. Ever since the Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which also bookended the Wii U's first-party software) launched in March 2017, it's been Switch all the way.

To analyze a bit further, it may be the case that Nintendo wishes to adopt a similar strategy to Sony. Many of the best PS5 games have launched with a previous-gen counterpart. This was true of God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, for example, both of which have a PS4 version.

For the Nintendo Switch, such a strategy makes a lot of sense. Having recently cleared 132 million sales across the Switch hardware family, there's a sizeable install base there the company can cater to even long after it's next-gen system launches.

As the Nintendo Switch borders on its eighth year on the market, we're expecting Black Friday gaming deals to be rife with savings for the console and its games. Consider browsing our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals page for all the best discounts as they happen.