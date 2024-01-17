Musician T-Pain confirms he's working on GTA 6 - and that Rockstar banned him from the popular NoPixel roleplay server

Musician T-Pain has confirmed that he's involved with the upcoming GTA 6, and that developer Rockstar didn't want him participating in popular GTA Online roleplay servers.

As reported by PC Gamer, the American singer stated during a recent Twitch stream that he'll be involved with GTA 6. He also talked about his love for the immensely popular GTA Online NoPixel roleplay server, which he frequents alongside several big content creators and Twitch streamers.

Unfortunately for T-Pain, though, Rockstar seemed less than keen on having him continue his roleplay antics while he works on GTA 6. "I used to be on NoPixel," he said during the stream, "then I started working on GTA 6, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore.

"They had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that?' "Okay, I kinda get that. But I was having a good time."

In a slightly humorous twist of events, though, Rockstar ended up purchasing the company that creates the infrastructure that NoPixel and several other servers are hosted on, to which T-Pain added: "Y'all told me I couldn't do this s**t then y'all teamed up with the people that enable the [roleplay] s**t to happen? Anyways, whatever."

GTA Online's NoPixel server is hugely popular among Twitch viewers and their favorite streamers. As it's focused on roleplay, content creators enter the server as an original character they've created themselves. Usually, this entails a unique personality and dress sense, and when that's thrown into the mix with hundreds of other streamers doing the same, it's typically a concoction for moreish viewing.

T-Pain at least seems to take it all in stride and doesn't seem too upset by Rockstar banning him from playing on the NoPixel server. And to be honest, if you're going to be officially involved with what's going to be among the biggest releases of the decade, it's probably pretty hard to be mad.

