Monster Hunter Wilds trailer debuts at Summer Game Fest with bombastic new trailer, crossplay confirmed

A brand new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds debuted at the tail end of this year's Summer Game Fest showcase. Before the trailer, it was confirmed on stage that the game will feature crossplay between consoles and PC.

Due to release in 2025 (still no release date, sadly), the latest trailer for the upcoming Capcom title showed off the game's narrative chops, with plenty of cutscenes demonstrating the focus on voice acting. And for the first time in the series, the player's hunter will also be fully voiced.

We see a brief snippet of gameplay of the hunter and their companions evading monsters amidst a massive sandstorm. It also demonstrates their ability to switch between two weapon types on the fly; another first for the series.

This new trailer also introduces a brand new large monster. It looks a bit like a Lagiacrus crossed with a Gigginox, having a near-featureless face aside from its glowing, gaping mouth. Its slithery form also seems to easily wrap around objects and rock formations, making for what will likely be a very unpredictable foe.

About a minute and a half into the two-minute trailer, we see the introduction of another new large monster. It takes the form of a massive pterodactyl-like creature that's able to shoot lightning. Your typical Monster Hunter fare, then.

Lastly, the trailer ends by showing off some bonuses players can earn in the new game. By importing Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne save data into Monster Hunter Wilds, players can receive the Felyne Leather and Felyne Duffel armor sets for their kitty cat companion, as well as a couple of weapons for them.

While we're still waiting on a concrete release date for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond 2025, you're able to wishlist it on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors