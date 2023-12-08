Monster Hunter Wilds has been announced for 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds "the next generation in the genre defining series" is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025.

The Game Awards 2023 was an exciting night of world premiers, but to close out the event Capcom revealed the next game in its popular Monster Hunter series along with its first trailer, showcasing all sorts of massive predators to hunt.

We didn't receive too many details, but the footage did show us the playable character riding a mount across a vast desert while avoiding huge armadillo-like creatures.

Monster Hunter Wilds follows Monster Hunter World which launched in 2018 globally, and according to series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a recent interview with PlayStation, the game features "a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems" and will use the PS5's technology to its full potential.

"The combination of cutting-edge hardware and [the] latest Monster Hunter title will be unmissable!"

The Monster Hunter series will celebrate its 20th anniversary in March 2024. "We on the Monster Hunter team would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our players," Capcom said on its official website.

"We have only been able to reach this significant milestone thanks to your support... With these 20 years of success behind us, we hope to ride this momentum and bring you bigger, better, and even more exciting hunting experiences that will thrill and surprise you. We invite you, dear hunters, to join us on the journey ahead."

Elsewhere during The Game Awards, Jurassic Park: Survival was announced, a single-player action-adventure coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, taking place after the events of the iconic 1993 Jurassic Park film on Isla Nublar, and yes there's a T.Rex. However, an official release date has yet to be revealed.

