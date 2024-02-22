MOBA hero shooter Gigantic is making a comeback with ‘zero microtransactions’ almost 6 years after being shut down

Gearbox Publishing has announced Gigantic: Rampage Edition - a premium re-release of the once free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game which closed its doors in 2018.

In case you were unfamiliar, the original version of Gigantic was developed by Motiga, and launched in full on PC and Xbox One in July 2017, a couple of years after releasing in beta. Sadly, however, its time was short-lived, and barely a year after its full release, its servers were shut down, supposedly for good.

Despite this, Gigantic had a revival of sorts last October when it temporarily re-opened its doors for a limited-time “throwback event,” and this was clearly just the beginning. The newly announced Gigantic: Rampage Edition is being developed by Abstraction Games, and is set to land on PC, PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X |S, and Xbox One on April 9.

Notably, it’s been confirmed that beyond its $19.99 / £16.99 initial price tag, Gigantic: Rampage Edition won’t feature any microtransactions at all. The president of Gearbox Publishing San Francisco, Yoon Im, said in a statement: “Players can jump in and play, and unlock all of the game’s content just by playing and making progress over time. To our dedicated fans who never gave up on Gigantic, thank you for all of the support! To new players who love hero shooters and MOBAs, we hope to see you on the airship!”

Free post-launch content such as the addition of a ranked mode and new hero skins have already been confirmed, and players will also be able to make the most of Rampage Edition’s new playable platforms with cross-platform support.

Otherwise, a total of 23 returning heroes will populate Rampage Edition’s roster, along with two new additions - the feline fighter Kajir and tough guy Roland. A couple of new maps - the coastal area Picardo Bay and industrial district Heaven’s Ward - will be included, along with the fresh ‘Rush’ mode which is said to offer a more accessible and streamlined version of Gigantic’s frantic action.