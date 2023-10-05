Team shooter Gigantic is returning - but only for a limited time "throwback event"

Gigantic, a team-based shooter initially released in 2017, has returned for a limited time. From October 5 to October 7 the third-person shooter is hosting a “throwback event” where certain players will be able to play through the game again. Unfortunately, the event appears to be invite-only, so won’t be publicly accessible, but could lead to something more for the game depending on its popularity.

Originally released on PC and Xbox One, Gigantic didn’t have a particularly smooth launch. The title was shut down almost exactly one year later due to the game being unable to “break through in a crowded market” resulting in the title being delisted across all platforms and the servers being shut down.

However, five years on, the game is making a surprise comeback with a limited-time event. Within this event, players will be able to experience features that never made it to Gigantic’s core content, like a reworked progression system, new customization features, and an entirely new game mode designed for more fast-paced play.

With all these new features being added, the question of whether or not this event could lead to Gigantic’s big revival is circulating, and many players are taking to the game's Steam reviews to share how they wish the game would return - especially now following the announcement of new content and a limited event.

Even if you didn’t get to experience Gigantic the first time the game rolled out, this event is a great opportunity to experience what could’ve been. What's more, the event could lead to something more for the shooter, depending on how many players are keen to jump in.

