Microsoft expects the PS5 Slim to launch sometime this year

In its ongoing legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft revealed in court documents that it expects Sony to launch the PS5 Slim sometime this year.

Microsoft believes this new PS5 model will cost the same as the PS5 Digital Edition, which currently retails for $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95. In court, the corporation said: "PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point." (via VGC)

The tech giant also hinted at plans for a PS5 Pro model further down the line, saying Sony "is anticipated to release further differentiated Pro and Slim models in the near future." If there is going to be more than one Slim model, this could hint at reported plans from last year to launch a PS5 with a removable disc drive.

It's admittedly no surprise that Sony potentially has a PS5 Slim model in the works. Every generation of the console has seen a slimmer version launch a few years after the original hardware. Often, these end up being the best-selling model in a generation due to their more space-friendly size and reduced price point.

If the PS5 Slim is truly coming this year, it'll likely be around the holiday season (October to December), in line with the 2020 launch of both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It wouldn't be the only hardware Sony has scheduled for the near future. The PS5 Access controller is also on the way, which aims to provide a more accessible means of playing the best PS5 games for a wide range of players. Project Q is coming soon, too, which is a remote play handheld with a 1080p display.

Plenty of Sony hardware is on the way, then. In the meantime, we'll have our eye on the best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, as the retail giant's annual sales event is happening in just a week's time.