Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swings into a release-ready state and goes gold

Developer Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold, reaching a launch-ready state ahead of its release on October 20 PS5 release.

For those not in the know, 'going gold' is games industry slang; meaning that the game is 'finished' as far as the development cycle is concerned. This doesn't mean that Insomniac might not tweak and polish the game in the meantime, but it does mean that, if the game were released tomorrow, it would be in a launch-friendly state.

To celebrate this milestone, Insomniac Games took to its Twitter account, releasing a short video featuring a range of the game's celebrated voice actors. The clip opens with Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales' in-game actor, who proudly pronounced: "Spider-Man 2 has gone gold, baby!"

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom) also made appearances, with Lowenthal celebrating that the game is "that much closer to getting into your faces, brains and bodies".

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREMSeptember 20, 2023 See more

One of this year's most anticipated upcoming games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to follow on from the original Marvel's Spider-Man as well as its sequel Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both offered thrilling, well-paced action-adventure romps full of the great set piece battles and gripping interpersonal drama for which great Spider-Man stories are known.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to take things to the next level, however, not only allowing you to play as both Spider-Men (Miles Morales and Peter Parker) but also introducing a classic Spider-Man villain in the form of Venom. Venom has traditionally been a dark mirror to Spider-Man, a corrupting influence that challenges Peter Parker on a psychological level, promising him power at the cost of what makes him a hero.

With only weeks until release, it won't be long before we get our hands on the next chapter of Peter and Miles' adventures. We can't wait to see where the folks at Insomniac take the story next.

Want something to play while you wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Check out our lists of the best story games and the best single-player games.