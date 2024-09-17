Logitech G has announced a new Racing Series with a range of wheels, gear shifters, and more

As part of its LogiPlay 2024 event, gaming hardware brand Logitech G has unveiled a new line of Racing Series products. This collection of sim racer gear includes a new wheel hub, a range of customizable wheels, and more.

The most significant new arrival is the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, which is designed for versatility and wide compatibility with a range of racing titles. It features customizable RGB lighting and adjustable gear shifters and is compatible with any wheels from the Racing Series in addition to some newly announced Logitech G x Momo steering wheels.

There will be a dedicated PC version of the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub that will cost $129.99 / around £100 and an Xbox and PC variant that will come in at a slightly more expensive $149.99 / around £115. Logitech G states that both versions of the RS Wheel Hub will also function on other platforms depending on the compatibility of the Wheel Base that they are attached to.

The Logitech G RS Track Wheel has also been announced, a lightweight wheel that is compatible with the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub out of the box. It features an ergonomic design fashioned from aluminum and TPU with a breathable grip pattern that is ideal for endurance and performance over lengthy races.

Those who prefer a more traditional wheel shape should take note of the Logitech G RS Round Wheel. As the name would suggest, this new wheel is round and designed for virtual rally racing. It is constructed using silicone leather and lightweight aluminum and is also compatible with the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub. Both the Logitech G RS Track Wheel and Logitech G RS Round Wheel will cost $69.99 / around £55.

Of course, no setup would be complete without a gear shifter and handbrake. The new Logitech G RS Shifter & Handbrake offers seamless two-in-one switching that allows you to alternate between sequential shifter and handbrake functions. It also comes with a range of mounting options and a height-adjustable handle to make it easier to position comfortably.

Two can be paired for use as a separate dedicated shifter and handbrake, which seems ideal for those craving the most realistic possible feel. The Logitech G RS Shifter & Handbrake will be the most expensive entry in the Racing Series, coming in at $149.99 / £129.99.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the brand has also announced the Logitech G RS QR adapter. This adapter is compatible with a range of Logitech G Pro racing bases and, according to the manufacturer, almost any steering wheel option. It allows you to use the vast majority of 70mm and 50.8mm PCD steering wheels with your PC, giving you total customizability and control over your setup. It will cost $59.99 / around £45.

All products in the Racing Series will be available on September 17 via the Logitech G website. Although far from cheap, many Logitech G products rank among some of the best racing wheels and best Xbox racing wheels on the market right now so these new peripherals are well worth keeping an eye on.