Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PC system requirements have been revealed and you might need to clear some space on your hard drive

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the PC system requirements for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The next Like a Dragon game doesn't arrive until late January, but players looking to play the game on PC have been given enough time to prepare with the release of the PC requirements, and it looks like you'll need to clear some space on your hard drive or SSD ahead of time.

If you head over to the game's Steam page, you'll find that users will need at least 85GB of available space on their PC, which doesn't seem like a lot, but compared to other games in the series like Yakuza: Like a Dragon - which asked for 40GB - that's almost double the space (via PC Gamer).

However, the recent release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name required 98GB, so Infinite Wealth falls just under that. Although, it's worth noting that it did feature a demo of Infinite Wealth alongside the main game, which could account for a large portion of the file size.

In terms of specifications, it looks like the those with a low to mid-range build can play the game on minimum settings, as the game is only asking for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460, which will run the game at 30FPS at 1080p.

If you're hoping for that 60FPS experience though, a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 is recommended to play at 1080p with 16GB of RAM. You can check out the list of requirements below.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 fps w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 82GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 fps w/o FSR, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to launch on January 26, 2024, for PS5 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

For more, check out our Black Friday gaming deals guide, along with our picks for the best Black Friday video game deals which feature some amazing offers.