Latest SteamDB update suggests a Dragon's Dogma 2 demo could be imminent

Sharp-eyed Dragon's Dogma 2 fans have noticed something pertaining to the action role-playing game in the latest SteamDB update.

Spotted by PCGamesN, the update was shared over on the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, which showed screenshots of the SteamDB changelist for the upcoming game. The first of two screenshots notes that Dragon's Dogma 2's listing has been updated with an 'unknown app.'

The second shot reveals that said app will be 'free on demand,' a billing type that is typically applied to demo listings, being that they're free to download for all Steam users at any time; even after a game has launched in most cases.

Developer Capcom has yet to announce a demo for Dragon's Dogma 2 in any official capacity. But with the game launching just over a month from now, on March 22, there's every chance an announcement could be made soon. And if a demo is coming, it'll most likely be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S alongside Steam.

A Dragon's Dogma 2 demo would be no strange thing, either. Most major Capcom titles, including Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil 4, receive demos shortly before their release; multiple in some cases. As such, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see that strategy continue for Dragon's Dogma 2.

If a demo for Dragon's Dogma 2 is indeed on the way, it'll need to be a pretty substantial one in order for players to really get a feel for its open world. A quick thirty minutes or so probably won't be enough to set a proper impression. Hopefully, then, any potential demo will offer a generous slice of questing and exploring to get new players hooked on what could be one of the best RPGs of the year.

