Insomniac Games responds to 'distressing' cyberattack, 'like Logan... Insomniac is resilient'

Insomniac Games has released an update in response to the recent cyberattack that impacted the studio.
In a statement on the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, the developer thanked fans for the "outpouring of compassion and unwavering support."
"We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other."
The statement comes in response to a cyberattack on December 12 which saw confidential data stolen from Insomniac, including personal information and details surrounding the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine.
"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors," continues the post. "It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5 [...] this experience has been extremely distressing for us."
Marvel's Wolverine is an action game currently in development at Insomniac which follows the story of Logan, a gruff superhero from the X-Men canon.
Speaking about the impact on Wolverine's development, Insomniac added: "We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned."
Moving on to address fans more directly, Insomniac added that "while we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right."
Insomniac Games has a decorated history when it comes to video game development. The veteran studio is responsible for beloved turn-of-the-millennium platformer series Spyro the Dragon as well as Ratchet & Clank, Sunset Overdrive, and the highly popular Marvel's Spider-Man series.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was released back in October, enjoyed a warm reception with critics and fans. TechRadar Gaming''s own editor-in-chief Jake Tucker gave the game four stars out of five, praising its delivery of a "satisfying Spidey-saga" that "prioritizes fun above all else."
