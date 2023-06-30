Hunt: Showdown achieves its biggest concurrent player base to date with new expansion

The momentum behind Hunt: Showdown shows no signs of slowing down, as the popular shooter has achieved its biggest concurrent player count to date.

It all happened with the announcement and release of the Tide of Shadows event for Hunt: Showdown, which can easily be considered one of the best FPS games on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5. As revealed on SteamDB, the concurrent player base rose by 15% to achieve an all-time peak of 45,091 (besting the previous 41,782), with an active daily player rate nearing 20,000 through Steam.

The Tide of Shadows event is now available and runs until August 23 and is one of the more significant additions to the ever-evolving Crytek-developed shooter. The latest update adds more challenges, new bosses, different weapons, and story elements to the title which means there's never been a better time to give this competitive first-person shooter a go on console or PC.

Hunt: Showdown originally launched in early access back in 2018 and went gold around 18 months later with the 1.0 update in August 2019. Since then, the shooter has only gone from strength to strength as Crytek, the team behind the Crysis series, has continued to actively support it with new content updates. The last high-profile timed event was Devil's Moon which ran from late 2022 until February of this year and introduced three new packs that your hunter could join all with their own perks and bonuses.

The news hits on a bittersweet note for those who actively take part in massively multiplayer online shooters. That's because The Cycle: Frontiers, developed by Yaeger, has been announced to be shut down on September 27, 2023. Hunt: Showdown could prove to be a viable alternative going forward.

We're hopeful that Hunt: Showdown could be discounted during the upcoming Prime Day gaming deals, and we recommend watching out for the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Prime Day PS5 deals to play it on, too.