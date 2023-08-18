Hitman devs can't fix the in-game Death Wall

IO Interactive has released a new patch for Hitman: The World of Assassination which addresses the "Death Wall" bug.

The World of Assassination August update, like previous patches, addresses a variety of bugs that aim to improve the player experience across all modes, however, there's one issue plaguing the game that simply can't be fixed completely.

Players have been running into a problem on Hitman 2's Isle of Sgàil level, one that finds characters dying instantly when they come into contact with a specific wall, ironically in the morgue.

IO has nicknamed it the "Death Wall" and has attempted to fix the issue, but, as the developer explains in the patch notes, the first solution to add extra collision didn't work.

"Ironically enough, the death wall is located in the Morgue and would kill any NPC who was right up against it," IO Interactive explained.

"...Screw it. Put some boxes there."

"To remedy this, we added some extra collision along the wall - but that didn’t work. We could see that NPCs were able to step *just* outside of the navmesh bounds (basically the area that they are allowed to be) and although we tried a few other changes, the Death Wall kept on claiming victims."

To resolve the issue, IO has resorted to stacking a number of boxes against the wall to stop NPCs from walking near it. Although it's not a complete fix, it will surely stop characters from meeting instant death for now.

"Now, we have fixed the issue by adding a bunch of boxes and stuff right next to the wall, to keep the NPCs away," the devs wrote. "Despite the fix, DEATH WALL™ is still there and waiting to claim more lives. Stay frosty."

IO also noted that the latest patch prepares the game for the physical release of the PS5 version on August 25, as well as for the return of the Sarajevo Six campaign and Trinity Pack - which both go live on August 17 as premium content.

