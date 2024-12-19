Helldivers 2's Killzone crossover items are now available for free after pricing backlash

Arrowhead has addressed the criticism surrounding the pricing of its new Killzone 2 crossover items

After talking to Killzone 2 developer Guerrilla Games, Arrowhead will gift all players the planned second wave of the items today, free of charge

The developer is also looking for a way to bring the Killzone items to the game permanently

Arrowhead Game Studios is now giving away Helldivers 2's Killzone 2 crossover items for free following pricing criticism.

Yesterday, the developer revealed a brand new collaboration with Guerrilla Games to bring a Killzone 2 collection to the online co-op shooter in the form of Premium content.

Part one of the crossover went live yesterday and includes a Killzone-themed armor set, cape, assault rifle, player title, and banner, however, some players weren't too happy about the pricing.

The new armor itself will set you back 500 Super Credits, the cape and helmet, 310, while the assault rifle costs 615 alone. One premium Warbond is 1,000 Super Credits, which is $9.99 / £7.99, meaning the entire Killzone 2 collection would be priced almost double of one Warbond.

In a new statement shared today, Arrowhead has responded to the criticism surrounding the pricing of Helldivers 2's Premium content and, after speaking with Guerrilla Games, has decided to gift all players the planned second wave of the Helldivers x Killzone collaboration items today, free of charge.

"As this was our first crossover offering, we’ve been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys is that crossover content is really high up on your wishlists," the developer said.

"At the same time, some of you are not happy with the prices of the items and we will revisit this."

Seasons greetings, Helldivers!As Helldivers x Killzone was our first crossover offering, we've been listening to the response, and the feedback we've received from our community surveys.Because of all this, in partnership with our friends at Guerrilla (and as we're in the…

"Many of you were also concerned that items wouldn’t be in rotation for long enough, and there was a bit of concern around how these items exist outside of our usual Warbond releases, which are always themed in our own universe.

"Because of all this, in partnership with our friends at Guerrilla (and as we’re in the season of holiday cheer), we’ve decided to offer a gift to all players."

Arrowhead announced that it will also be extending the duration of the items currently in the Superstore from five days to 10 "so that players have a chance to get hold of it and reduce the risk of missing out.”

The developer added that's it's now working to bring the Killzone items back to the game permanently and that the new W.A.S.P stratagem will be available to all players to unlock via a major order shortly.