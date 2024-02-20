Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising adds Nier Automata's 2B as a guest character today

Nier Automata protagonist 2B has today joined the playable roster of skyfarers in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Coming to the game after her initial announcement at last year's Granblue Fantasy Fes presentation, she follows Lucilius as the second DLC character to be added to one of the best fighting games. Season pass owners will have 2B unlocked automatically, but those without can purchase her separately for $7.99 / £6.49.

A full breakdown of 2B's move set was shared via the official Cygames YouTube channel. At almost 10 minutes in length, the showcase demonstrates that 2B is likely going to be a very tricky character to learn. She's packing a wide range of special moves with unique use cases and lacks the otherwise universal 'dash light' attack that all other characters have access to.

Plus, instead of her special moves being tied to cooldowns, 2B instead has a special meter that governs all of her abilities. This depletes in increments, with stronger specials typically costing more meter.

The character guide is narrated by her trusty Pod companion. However, it's also worth noting that 2B's voice actors, Yui Ishikawa, and Kira Buckland, reprise their roles as the iconic android in the Japanese and English dubs respectively.

2B joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in tandem with the game's 1.21 update. The patch adds some welcome features like the ability to display collected weapon cutouts for avatars in online lobbies, and new weekly challenges for players to earn more in-game currency. It also brings several quality-of-life additions, such as an online connection quality indicator before joining matches, and reduced input delay for the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

It's been confirmed that 2B will be the only guest character to join Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising during this year's season. Granblue Fantasy characters Vane and Beatrix have also been announced, and a further two unannounced fighters will join the roster before the end of the year.

