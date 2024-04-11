Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally fixes its Platinum Trophy bug with latest patch

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players should now have no trouble trying to obtain the game's Platinum Trophy, as Square Enix has finally resolved the bug affecting completion.

Last week, Square Enix reassured fans that it would implement a fix in its role-playing game via a scheduled update after fans reported that they couldn't complete the 'Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop' sidequest located in the Gold Saucer.

Some who were aiming to 100% the game by obtaining all PlayStation 5 trophies were unable to do so due to the bug, but thankfully a patch has been rolled out, resolving the issue while also adding new improvements to functionality and stability (via GamesRadar).

Patch 1.030 is available now to download and it looks like the issue surrounding the 'Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop' quest stems from a sub-quest called 'Challenge from a Player' that occurs in Chapter 12, where the quest would prevent the player's progress even if the clear conditions for the Gold Saucer's G-Bike minigame were met.

Although the bug is now fixed, Square Enix notes that you'll need to "meet the G Bike clear conditions again after the update" once more, but that previous progress in the quest hasn't been reset.

Elsewhere, new courses should now be released correctly in the Battle Simulator, and the issue where the trophy 'Sabotender Senbon Knocker' could not be obtained even if the conditions were met, has also been fixed. You can read the full patch notes below.

【お知らせ】 『FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH』アップデートのお知らせ（Version1.030）🔽詳細は下記よりご確認くださいhttps://t.co/jiKYYXLG3g#FF7 #FF7R #FF7リバースApril 11, 2024 See more

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth version 1.030 patch notes

Fixed a bug in the side quest Can't Stop Won't Stop" that occurs in Chapter 12 that may prevent the quest from progressing even if the G-bike clearing conditions are met. In order to progress through the quest, you will need to meet the conditions for clearing the G bike again after the update. Thank you for your understanding. If you have already completed the quest, your progress will not be reset.



Fixed a bug that occurred when proceeding with certain procedures in some research reports.

Fixed a bug in "Battle Simulator" that in rare cases, new courses were not released.

Fixed a bug that if certain conditions were met, the favorability would not increase even if you selected an option that would increase your favorability.

If there was a bug that prevented you from obtaining the trophy "Cactuar Crusher" even if the conditions were met, it was fixed so that you could get it.

Fixed some problems when loading save data that occurred under certain conditions, as well as the phenomenon of forced termination and inability to progress during play.

When the previous save data is read repeatedly, the status of the last saved data of the previous game that was read is reflected.

Fixed some display bugs.