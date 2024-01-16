Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 adds new story quests ahead of Dawntrail's release this summer

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 is now live, adding new main scenario quests, additional chapters to New Game Plus, and more.

We learned a few months ago that this latest patch would be the final major patch to be released for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) ahead of the launch of the next expansion, Dawntrail, this summer.

The patch notes confirm that 6.55 has added the final Endwalker quests which will lead up to the events of Dawntrail and feature some new additions that were recently teased during Tokyo's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2024.

One of those additions is the first look at female Hrothgar, the next playable race to be added to the game, and 6.55 players will be able to meet the first NPC of the same race during the new main scenario quests.

Krile will also be present and will be showing off the latest ranged caster DPS Job (class) - Pictomancer - when players meet her again. This Job will be accessible to players when Dawntrail releases, alongside the previously revealed melee DPS class, Viper.

In addition, new side-story quests have been added for Hildibrand Adventures, Manderville weapons, and Tataru's Grand Endeavor, and players can also discover new tribal alliance quests.

New Endwalker chapters have also been added to New Game Plus, as well as a brand new level 90 trial called The Gilded Araya, alongside a plethora of PvP changes that have been made to adjust Frontline and every Job.

There are also a ton of miscellaneous additions to the game, such as new emotes, recipes, furnishings for housing, Chocobo barding, a backpack fashion accessory, and even a UFO mount.

Dawntrail has a 'summer 2024' release window for now, so it's unclear when exactly we can play the next expansion. However after years of waiting, Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 14 is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S - joining PS5, PS4, and PC - with an open beta set to arrive in late February.

