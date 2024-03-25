Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail will release in late June to avoid clashing with Elden Ring's DLC

Final Fantasy 14 Online's Dawntrail expansion finally has a release date, and it'll be welcome news for those looking forward to a certain highly-anticipated From Software DLC.

Announced during the Dawntrail panel at PAX East, Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed that the expansion will launch on July 2. However, as with previous expansions, those who pre-order Dawntrail will be given 4 days early access beginning on June 28.

"We actually wanted to start it a week earlier," says Yoshida in regards to the early access release date, before simply saying: "Elden Ring DLC..."

"We figured everyone would be interested in playing the Elden Ring DLC," he continues, referring to the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion set to arrive on June 21. "I'll give you one week!"

Trails unto dawn

During the PX East panel, Yoshida also revealed the physical collector's edition for Dawntrail, which features new key art by Yoshitaka Amano, a figure of the Warrior of Light wearing the gear of the new Viper job, a notebook, a pen case, and an updated map of Hydaelyn - the planet Final Fantasy 14 takes place on.

Lastly, Yoshida confirmed that the long-awaited Final Fantasy 16 crossover event will be coming to Final Fantasy 14 on April 2, running until May 8. So players will have just over a month to experience this limited-time questline and earn all of its unique rewards which include protagonist Clive Rosfield's outfit as well as a Torgal mount.

Final Fantasy 14 players have much to look forward to in the run-up to Dawntrail's release, then. Sometime between now and the expansion's launch, we can also expect the second part of the Moogle Treasure Trove event, though the date for this has yet to be revealed.

