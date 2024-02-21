Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches in June with new bosses, world areas, and a collector's edition

Bandai Namco Entertainment has finally revealed its initial gameplay trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The long-awaited Elden Ring DLC expansion was initially revealed via key art last year. Now, we know that the add-on is finally releasing on June 21, 2024, with the trailer showing that it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players will need to own the base game to be able to access the Shadow of the Erdtree content.

Shadow of the Erdtree transports the Tarnished (our protagonist) to the Land of Shadow. The official website notes that its developer "FromSoftware’s largest expansion to date, where players must unravel the hidden mystery of the world from the acclaimed fantasy action RPG." As is expected of the developer's run of DLC, then, we can expect Shadow of the Erdtree to provide more expansive answers to some of the game's murkier elements of lore.

The trailer showcases all new areas, weapons, spells, and terrifying boss encounters. Bandai Namco Entertainment states that this will be all-new content not found in the base game. However, familiar Elden Ring mechanics seem to remain, such as fast travel in the open world and a smattering of dungeons for players to explore and (likely) promptly perish within.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will also launch with pre-order bonuses and a Collector's Edition. Players who pre-order the DLC will receive the unique 'Ring of Miquella' gesture which will become available "later in the expansion." So, unfortunately, the gesture isn't something folks will be able to access today.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition looks like quite the package. It's headlined by a 1.5ft / 46cm statue of Messmer the Impaler. This character appears as a boss in the trailer and appears to be an entirely new character, with no current mention of them in the game or its unofficial Wikis. The Collector's Edition also comes with a 40-page hardcover art book and a voucher for the DLC's soundtrack.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to pre-order now for $39.99 / £34.99. The Collector's Edition can also be pre-ordered for £224.99 (around $283.95), but its US pricing has yet to be confirmed.

