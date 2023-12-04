Epic Games says that Fortnite's Season OG "exceeded our expectations" and hints at bringing it back in 2024

Fortnite's Season OG went down a treat, but, with Chapter 5 already upon us, this walk down memory lane has come to a close. However, it looks like developer Epic Games doesn't want to close the door on Season OG forever.

The official Fortnite Twitter account made it clear that we may well see a return of the nostalgic season in 2024.

"Ngl, the OG season far exceeded our expectations," begins the post, "so much so that we'd like to bring it back *opens 2024 roadmap doc*. In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus."

Season OG delighted long-time fans of the legendary battle royale game by bringing back weapons and locations from Chapter 1: Season 5 which was originally released in 2018. This included the return of Tilted Towers, as well as classic weapons like the assault rifle, pump shotgun, and hunting rifle. We also saw the shopping cart and the all-terrain Kart make a comeback.

As time went on, Season OG introduced other updates from Chapter 1, offering players a sort of 'greatest hits' collection.

In TRG's review of Fortnite Chapter 4, Jake Green called Season OG "perhaps Fortnite's biggest win" of Chapter 4.

"The best part of Season OG has been the weekly updates, which have dragged players through Chapter 1, from Season 5 to Season X. Planes were added in, as were new POIs like Loot Lake’s floating island. It’s been a mighty fine time to be a Fortnite player, especially one that’s been with the game from the very beginning."

Last weekend, we also saw Fortnite's Big Bang event which showed off three new live-service games which will be added to the Fortnite experience over the course of this week. Lego Fortnite will be available on December 7, while Rocket Racing - from Rocket League developers Psyonix - will be arriving on December 8. Lastly, we'll see Fortnite Festival arrive on December 9 which is a music game from Rock Band studio Harmonix. Between these additions and the promised return of Season OG, these are exciting times for Fortnite fans.

