Elden Ring's latest patch makes Shadow Realm Blessings stronger following difficulty complaints

FromSoftware has released a new patch for Elden Ring following the release of the game's one and only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Since the downloadable content (DLC) launched last week, some players have been expressing frustration with difficulty scaling when it comes to enemies, with others claiming the Shadow of the Erdtree is too hard.

While some boss fights are significantly harder than others present in the base game, the DLC does feature a separate leveling system to even out the playing field.

Players can seek out new items called Scadutree Fragments, which can be used to increase their Shadow Realm Blessings in order to strengthen their character. There are also Revered Spirit Ash Blessings, which will increase the ability of summoned spirits and the player's spectral steed.

Seemingly in response, the developer has gone ahead and released a small patch, buffing the attack and damage negation for the Scadutree Blessings "for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements", while the second half will now be more "gradual".

In addition, the attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased. You can read the full patch notes below.

What's more, FromSoftware has also released a guide for those struggling with the difficulty. In a new Steam post, the studio more or less implores players to seek out Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes to help bolster their builds.

They even included a helpful map for those not sure where to start looking, as well as provided some useful tips on how to acquire them, for instance, by killing certain enemies who carry glistening pots above their heads.

Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 - Patch Notes

To adjust the Expansion’s balance, a calibration update has been released.

Calibration Update 1.12.2 change list

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Scadutree Blessing has been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements , and the second half will now be more gradual.

, and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server.

If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not "1.12.2", then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

About graphics settings (PC version only)

We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.

If your framerate is unstable, please check in the 'SYSTEM' > 'Graphics Settings' > 'Raytracing Quality' settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to 'ON'. Once set to 'OFF', Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

Other balance adjustments as well as bug fixes are also planned for a future patch.