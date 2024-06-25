Elden Ring's Hidetaka Miyazaki doesn't oppose the popular Seamless Co-Op mod and may consider including "beginning to end, total co-op" in future FromSoftware games

Elden Ring's director Hidetaka Miyazaki says he may consider including "beginning to end, total co-op" in future FromSoftware games.

Speaking in an interview with PC Gamer ahead of the release of Elden Ring's expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, the FromSoftware president was asked to comment on the popular Seamless Co-op mod.

If you're unfamiliar, Seamless Co-op allows players to party up with their friends in one continuous multiplayer session and provides a different experience when exploring the Lands Between.

While Elden Ring does feature a co-op system, it's fairly limited and doesn't allow you to constantly play with friends.

According to Miyazaki, he's not against players using the mod on their adventures and explained that when designing the game's summoning mechanic, he wanted it to be more casual.

"It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," said Miyazaki. "In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style — drop in, defeat a boss, drop out. It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak."

Miyazaki also went on to reveal that FromSoftware may consider changing its approach to co-op with future titles, considering the mod's popularity.

"That's not to say we won't consider other ways like you and your friend played, from beginning to end, total co-op—that's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games."

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launched on June 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. We gave the expansion 4.5 stars, with Hardware Editor Rhys Wood calling it "quite anomalous among modern-day downloadable content" and "FromSoftware’s biggest and arguably best DLC expansion to date."

