Eight all-new Analogue Pocket Classic Edition consoles are launching soon, but they won't be around for long

Analogue has announced a new range of Analogue Pocket handheld console variants but, as ever, they won't be sticking around for very long.

Dubbed the Analogue Pocket Classic Limited Edition, this new (and very limited) model comes in eight unique colorways. They'll be going on sale from November 17 (with shipping happening a few days later on November 20) and currently cost $249.99 (around £199.99 / AU$383.99) over at Analogue's official website.

Much like the Analogue Pocket Transparent Edition consoles before them, the Classic Limited Edition models are super limited in quantity. After the initial run has sold through, they "will never be sold again," as per the device's press release.

As mentioned, the Classic Limited Edition comes in eight unique colorways. The full list of options are as follows:

Blue

Green

Indigo

Spice Orange

Pink

Red

Silver

Yellow

For those unfamiliar, the Analogue Pocket is a retro handheld console that doesn't rely on emulation. Instead, it can run Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games natively. The biggest selling point, however, is the 1600 x 1440 resolution LCD screen that provides sharp and vivid image quality for your favorite portable titles.

Analogue also sells cartridge adapters that are compatible with the Pocket, which add functionality for Game Gear, Atari Lynx, Neo Geo Pocket Color cartridges and more besides.

If that sounds like your kind of handheld, and you've got the cash, do be sure to check out Analogue's website on November 17 for the chance to purchase one of these Classic Limited Editions. Just be aware that stock for these high-demand handhelds never lasts long. But Analogue tends to release a new line of models every few months, so if you miss your chance, there's always future runs of the console to consider, too.

With Black Friday gaming deals on the horizon, it's an excellent time of year to shop for deals for handheld consoles, including the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals happening ahead of the sales event.