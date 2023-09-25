Analogue Pocket Transparent Edition goes on sale very soon, will "never be sold again" after initial run

Analogue is back with yet another limited edition of its stellar Analogue Pocket handheld games console. And this time, they're see-through.

Fresh off the heels of the glow-in-the-dark limited edition device, the Analogue Pocket Transparent Limited Edition echoes back to that beautiful time in the late 90s and early 2000s when manufacturers were keen to give you a charming glimpse under the hood of your hardware.

"See Pocket for what it really is," the limited edition's press release reads. Indeed, you'll be able to see the device's chipset and circuitry thanks to the semi-transparent chassis. This latest limited edition also comes in seven unique colors: Clear, Smoke (closer to a darker gray/black), Red, Blue, Orange, Green, and Purple.

If you're keen on getting a hold of one for yourself, you may find that to be easier said than done. That's because the Analogue Pocket Limited Transparent Edition will retail for $249.99 (around £204.99 / AU$389.99) when it goes on sale on September 29.

To make things more difficult, the Analogue Pocket Limited Transparent Edition, much like other versions before it, will be available in extremely limited quantities. There'll only ever be one batch of the product, too, with Analogue stating that they "will never be sold again."

If you're unfamiliar with the Analogue Pocket, it's an impressive and tremendously versatile handheld that supports cartridges of all kinds, including those of the Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Advance, Game Gear, and Neo Geo Pocket Color. It's all native, too, with no emulation involved. This makes it perfect, for example, for trying out some of the best GBA games in cartridge form.

The Analogue Pocket's display is simply gorgeous, too, sporting a 1600 x 1440 resolution for an accurate, crystal clear image quality. It's part of what makes the Pocket a highly sought-after device, as it's fresh out of stock more often than not. If you're keen on owning one for yourself, then, this latest batch of limited editions may be your best chance for a while.

