E3 is dead, confirms ESA president

After over two decades, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, is coming to an end.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, president of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced the trade association's intention to bring the event to a close (via The Washington Post).

"We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners,” said Pierre-Louis.

E3 began back in 1995 as a trade event for the video games industry but soon grew to become the most important event in the gaming calendar for many. However, the pandemic of 2020 saw the expo go on hiatus, returning as an online-only event in 2021, before being postponed again in 2022.

While many expected a return in 2023, the event was canceled, stymied by a lack of interest from big publishers. At the time, Pierre-Louis blamed an "altered" development timeline due to COVID, an "economic headwind" that made companies reassess their investments in large-scale events and a new "balance between in-person events and digital marketing opportunities."

Despite not occurring in a formal capacity, however, 2023 did give us an 'E3 period' with plenty of showcases and reveals on offer. However, the majority of these occurred as predominantly online events, taking place in the form of streams.

For some, this news will not come as a surprise, as it was announced back in September that E3 would not be returning to Los Angeles - its traditional stomping ground. The parting of ways between the ESA and event organizer ReedPop was, perhaps, the final nail in the expo's coffin.

While the gauntlet of summer gaming previews remains as strong as ever, it looks as though an era has come to an end with the passing of E3. While the online 'direct' format has done wonderful things to make the summer showcases more accessible, it is also a loss to the industry to have one fewer place to connect with like-minded professionals in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. Rest well, E3, and thanks for everything.

