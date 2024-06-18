Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake launches this year for PC and console, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake announced for 2025

The release date for Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has been revealed, alongside the announcement of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake.

During the June 2024 Nintendo Direct showcase today, Nintendo finally confirmed that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will launch on November 14, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC

What's more, the publisher also revealed Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which will arrive in 2025, and complete the "HD-2D" trilogy.

Fans were treated to a gorgeous new trailer where we got to see the game's unique three-dimensional art style, complete with 3D pixel-based backgrounds and 2D gameplay, courtesy of Square Enix. You can watch the trailer below.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was first announced back in 2021, so a release date has been a long-time coming. The game is essentially a reimagining of the classic 1988 game and will make its multi-platform debut later this year.

Platforms for Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake haven't been revealed just yet, but we'll likely see them on Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's also unclear at this time if both games will come bundled together or be sold separately.

We also got a bunch of other game announcements during the latest Nintendo Direct, including the reveal of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the first new entry in the series in almost nine years, which is set to release for Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.

A brand-new The Legend of Zelda title was also announced, called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and will see Princess Zelda as the playable protagonist on a quest to save Link and Hyrule. Echoes of the Wisdom launches on Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024.