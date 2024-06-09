Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a cool CG trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

Dragon Age: The Veilguard got a cool debut trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2024. Coming from Electronic Arts and Bioware, this is the first full trailer the game has received since being renamed from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

No gameplay has been shown as of yet, but the game is looking sharp with a vibrant, eye-catching art style that separates it from the rest of the Dragon Age series. Popular character Varric also seems to be returning, alonside a host of fresh faces.

The trailer also teased a 'Fall 2024' release date for the upcoming game, so expect it to launch between the months of September and November, give or take.

This story is developing, more information is to follow...