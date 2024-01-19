Destiny 2 will soon allow players to change their character’s appearance free of charge

They say good things come to those who wait, and after years of being stuck with the same appearance, Destiny 2 players will soon be able to change their Guardian’s look, thankfully without spending a penny.

The news was revealed during the latest This Week In Destiny blog post , which was published yesterday (January 18). Although no specific release date for the feature was given, players can expect it to land at some point before The Final Shape expansion, which is slated for a June 4 launch .

“Let's see if this sounds familiar: You created a very edgy Awoken when you were a teenager. Maybe you chose some regrettable markings on your Human’s face, or you didn’t coordinate the colors of your Exo’s mouth and eyes. Or perhaps your character's body type no longer represents who you are,” the blog post begins.

“No matter the reason, you'll be able to change your Guardian’s look when character customization goes live in an update before the release of The Final Shape. To do so, you'll only need to launch Destiny 2 and you'll notice a new option when you hover over a character at the character selection screen.”

Not only will the feature be free to use, but players will be able to use it as many times as they want, too. However, while you can swap around your hair, face, body type and markings freely, you won’t be able to switch origins, so if you have a Human Guardian, for example, you can’t make them become an Exo.

For Destiny 2 fashion enthusiasts, it was also confirmed that in March, the Synthweave bounty cap will be reset. Synthweave is the resource used to alter the look of your gear, which can be earned in limited amounts for free (or by paying real money). This should help players customize their appearance even further, which is pretty sweet.