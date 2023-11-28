Destiny 2: The Final Shape delayed to June 2024 to allow for 'an even bigger and bolder vision'

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has officially confirmed that first-person shooter’s highly anticipated expansion, The Final Shape, won’t be hitting its February 27, 2024 release date, and will instead be launching on June 4, 2024.

A news post on the Bungie website yesterday (November 27) stated that “The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be,” and that as the culmination of a full decade of Destiny storytelling, “We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come.”

The release date for The Final Shape has moved to June 4, 2024 to allow for an even bigger and bolder vision.New content available is also in development, including Destiny 2: Into the Light, a two-month content update for all players starting in April.https://t.co/cNAG0j1dlV pic.twitter.com/zvEhfeCNutNovember 27, 2023 See more

As a result of this delay, the Destiny 2 content roadmap is facing changes too, although fans may actually be quite excited about them as a whole. Season of the Wish starts today, November 28, and is now going to be supported by extra events and content to extend it until the release of The Final Shape, instead of ending completely in February. In February, players can look forward to weekly progression-based quests (called Wishes), as well as the return of Moments of Triumph (a recurring event with various challenges to complete).

March 2024 will bring back the Guardian Games early for a new class vs class contest, and then in April, an all-new two-month content update called Into the Light will be rolled out. While few details have been released about this, Bungie says the update will “prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler.”

Concluding the news post, Bungie wrote: “We know you’re eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren’t fun.

“For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you. We’re looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development.”

This news comes less than a month after Bungie announced an unknown number of staff layoffs. Bungie CEO and chairman Pete Parsons described everyone impacted by the redundancies as “truly talented people.”