'Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake have all increased development pace' due to Alan Wake 2's success

Remedy's chief executive offer, Tero Virtala, has revealed how Alan Wake 2 has impacted the studio and the future of other upcoming games in development.

Alan Wake 2 was released in late 2024 to wide critical success, and since then it has managed to sell 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February 2024 according to a stock exchange memo from Remedy.

"By comparison, Alan Wake 2 sold over 50% more copies and over three times more digital copies in its first two months than Control did in its first four months," the memo explains. "A great game can generate excellent long tail sales, and we expect this to be the case with Alan Wake 2 as well."

There is also mention in the memo of two paid DLCs and continuing updates for Alan Wake 2. This will likely work to support the horror game and the community that surrounds it. The latest update, which was released towards the end of January 2024, saw chapter selection and an option to stop jumpscare visuals from popping up on your screen.

"We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well,” Virtala explains. “The successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has supported our other game projects: Condor, Control 2, and Max Payne 1&2 remake have all increased development pace thanks to the personnel released from Alan Wake 2, and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024."

This is excellent news for horror and survival game fans as well as those looking forward to experiencing more of the ever-growing Remedy Connected Universe.

