Concord will be priced the same as Helldivers 2, new pre-order details reveal

Sony has revealed the pre-order details for its upcoming live-service shooter Concord, and it looks like it will have the same price tag as Helldivers 2.

Following its official gameplay reveal during the State of Play presentation last week, we now have the official details for Concord's Open Beta, as well as the multiple editions and pricing for the game (via PlayStation Blog).

Concord will be available as a Standard Edition, physical and digital, and will cost $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 on PS5.

The version includes the full game, including all 16 playable Freegunners, 12 unique maps set on various worlds, and six distinct team-based game modes that will be expanded upon post-launch.

There's also the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will cost only slightly more at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 on PS5 and includes everything previously mentioned in the Standard Edition, along with additional cosmetics to personalize your Freegunner crew and an early access pass.

(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

The early access will grant 72 hours of playtime ahead of Concord's global launch on August 23.

Pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition go live today (June 6).

In addition, pre-ordering any edition of Concord will grant players five codes for the Beta Early Access weekend that will kick off in July, allowing teams to try out the game on both PS5 and PC.

In its first 12 weeks of launch, Helldivers 2 became PlayStation's fastest-selling game of all time, with over 12 million copies sold (via IGN).

With the $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 price tag for Concord, it seems that Sony is following the low price point of Helldivers 2 by making the upcoming team-based shooter much more affordable for consumers.