Baldur's Gate 3 will finally let you change your appearance in patch 3

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 players will finally be able to change their character's appearance in patch 3.

The developer confirmed yesterday that the next major patch will released on September 22, instead of today alongside full Mac support, a short delay but a necessary one to ensure it's ready. It also mentioned that "it's a big one" leading players to come up with all sorts of theories as to what the update could include. Well, they didn't have to wait long.

In a new Twitter post, Larian revealed that patch 3 will allow you to change your character's appearance with the addition of the Magic Mirror, alongside your voice and pronouns.

"With Patch 3 comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like!" Larian said.

However, there are some limitations to the Magic Mirror. Players won't be able to change their race and body type, meaning you can't switch from being a Tiefling to a High Elf whenever you want.

You also won't be able to alter the appearance of Origins - the core members of your party that you can choose to play as during the start of the game in the character menu, like Astarion, Shadowheart, and Karlach. Larian didn't give a reason why, but joked that "they're all *very* particular about their hair" so, no, you won't be able to make Gale bald.

The addition of the Magic Mirror has been a long time coming and was among one of the most highly-requested features to be added to the game following the initial PC launch.

In the meantime, players have been utilizing mods to allow them to change their appearance and coming up with even more customization options to design their Tav with, but players can now look forward to the official character editor tool when it drops with patch 3 tomorrow.

