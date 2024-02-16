Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 introduces 'improved kisses' and other tweaks

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6, which is out now, offers up some fantastic new features and changes for players to enjoy.

Valentine's Day may be over, but that doesn't mean that players in Baldur's Gate 3 can't still enjoy some impromptu romance. "Patch 6 introduces new and randomized kisses for every romantic partner," according to a press release. "These unique scenes will now better reflect the personalities of each character, and have been improved to better accommodate taller and shorter body types."

There has also been a fantastic update to the player camp, as more idle animations have been added. While this may not seem like a lot, now, companions can spend their free time doing various actions instead of just standing around, breathing new life and realism into the role-playing game (RPG). Larian Studios also added new Legendary Actions, special moves that some bosses can do, in Honour Mode. However, if you want to tweak your experience, then you can change to Custom Mode from any set difficulty.

Patch 6 also brings more general changes to Baldur's Gate 3. This includes "numerous quality-of-life improvements, including the much-requested ability to dismiss recruited companions while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with," according to the press release. "In addition, when a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will also now try to prioritize your avatar character as the main speaker rather than whoever was at the front of the party - sorry, Astarion!"

You can check out the full list of updates on Baldur's Gate 3's Steam page but the highlights are as follows:

You can now dismiss a recruited companion from your party while speaking to the companion you want to replace them with.

When a dialogue triggers automatically, the game will now try to prioritise your avatar character as the main speaker.

Your partner now has a few different kisses! They're brand new, unique, and randomised - and we’ve also made improvements to how kisses look across the board, particularly for taller and shorter body types.

If you sit on the stool in Shadowheart's camp corner, she will now react to you with a line based on your relation with her.

Added new idle animations for some companions at camp, including: Lae'zel: Studying a githyanki disc. Minthara: Contemplating a skull, tending to mushrooms, expressing violence, adjusting her armour, plotting her future, and being bothered by the sun. Jaheira: Sitting, kneeling and whispering to a rat messenger, and whittling. Minsc: Cooking and shaving his head. (These are two separate animations. Although we wouldn't put it past him, he's not, in fact, cooking his head.) Shadowheart: Polishing the Spear of Night. Halsin: Whittling.

If you started your game on a set difficulty, you can now switch to Custom Mode (except when already playing Honour Mode).

Fixed an issue that would prevent travel between acts.

Fixed an issue causing quicksaves to fail to upload to cross-saves.

Characters in the epilogue camp party will now have fitting titles below their names.

Fixed the Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty passives not triggering Saving Throws.

Added light bar colours for the DualSense controller on PC.

Fixed graphic settings not being applied for some 4k monitors.

Fixed a crash on Xbox that would sometimes occur when starting or ending a game.



