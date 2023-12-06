Baldur's Gate 3 has a total playtime of over 51,000 years new stats show

Larian Studios has released brand-new statistics for Baldur's Gate 3, revealing the total amount of hours played, the most-romanced companion, and more.

According to the developer, since the game launched in August, 1.3 million players have completed the game so far with the total amount of playtime racking up to approximately 452,556,984 hours - which is over 51,662 years - verifying the game's ongoing popularity.

That's a staggering amount of hours played, with 94% of players deciding to create a custom character for their playthrough and spending a combined 8,196 years in the character creator trying to perfect their very own Tav.

Origin characters are also quite popular to play as, with Gale earning the top spot at 446,799 players followed closely by Astarion and Karlach. After five months, Paladin remains the most played Class choice, alongside Elf and human as the most popular races, with Halfling being the least.

Since our launch in August, over 1.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3. A number almost equaled by those of you transformed into a wheel of cheese.

In terms of relationships, Shadowheart is the most popular romantic interest with 51.3% of players able to reach the final act of her romance arc. God's favorite princess is followed by Karlach and Lae'zel as the next most romanceable companions, beating out other fan-favorites like Astarion and Halsin.

Speaking of the Druid, Larian revealed that during the romance scene where Halsin loses control and shapeshifts into a bear, given the option, 66% of players requested that he remain in his human form; cowards.

Additionally, following the release of Patch Five, which added a brand-new epilogue, the studio shared that over the weekend, 158,000 playthroughs were made specifically to try out the game's new Honor mode - the most difficult mode yet.

However, it seems not every player is equipped for the challenge as over 34,000 players have died so far, and only 464 parties have been able to complete the game in the mode and be rewarded with the Golden D20 to show off their skills.

Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on PS5 and PC, but Larian has confirmed that the RPG will arrive on Xbox Series X|S before the end of the year, with Patch Five installed. An official release date for the Xbox version is set to be announced at The Game Awards 2023.

What's more, the game is also getting a physical deluxe edition for all platforms in Q1 2024 and it won't be a limited-run product, so fans don't need to worry about buying from scalpers.

