Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora needs a one-time internet connection to download a mandatory day-one patch

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is officially out today (December 7), and there are a few things you should know before you dive into the stunning alien world.

The newest action-adventure game from Ubisoft is available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, but players must complete a few steps even if they plan to play offline. In a blog post, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's community team explained some steps to help you enjoy Pandora's forests.

"The Day 1 patch is mandatory to start playing the game; therefore, a one-time internet connection is required. After that, you will be able to play the game offline and enjoy the Western Frontier without an internet connection." However, those who wish to experience the action-adventure game in co-op with friends must have an internet connection to do so.

It's also important to note that cross-platform 2-player co-op will only be available to players once The Aranahe Clan quest is complete. After this, you can connect and explore the Western Frontier with friends and even take on the Resources Development Administration (RDA) together. Any quests, activities, and progression, such as collecting gear and other items, won't need to be replayed solo.

"When it comes to difficulty during co-op, the game will respect each player's individual settings on how much damage you take and how much damage you deal," the community team explained. "It will also take into account each player's Combat Strength (a unified measurement of your equipment and skills)." If you're in co-op, the game will reflect the host's Combat Strength and adjust the difficulty accordingly.

Other than these small specifications, it should be easy to explore the beautiful world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora alone or with friends, as long as you remember to install that day one patch.

If you want to explore more incredible worlds, check out the best story games as well as the best RPGs, which are all available to play right now.