Assassin's Creed Red officially titled Assassin's Creed Shadows, world premiere trailer drops tomorrow

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Red is now officially Assassin's Creed Shadows and confirmed that a trailer will release this week.

The name for the next major Assassin's Creed title was shared in a recent X / Twitter post where the publisher confirmed that it will showcase the first look of Shadows with a cinematic trailer on May 15.

Fan will be able to tune into the official Ubisoft YouTube livestream and watch the cinematic world premiere trailer at 9AM PT / 5PM BST / 12PM EST.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/xc1Q10N4VhMay 13, 2024

Like with previous Assassin's Creed instalments, we will also receive the official release date for Shadows, however, it looks like Ubisoft may have accidentally leaked it earlier than expected.

As GamesRadar reports, the YouTube livestream's description showed that Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on November 15, 2024. Although any indication of the date has since been removed from the description, some users online were able to capture the text beforehand.

There's no word on release platforms just yet, but the game will likely be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was first announced as "Codename Red" at Ubisoft Forward 2022 and will be the first entry in the beloved franchise to be set in Japan. There are no plot details just yet or information regarding the game's playable Assassin, so we'll have to wait for the upcoming cinematic trailer for any reveals.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the most recent game in the series and was the first game in years to return to its single player campaign roots. Game director Stéphane Boudon recently confirmed that although he has ideas on how to extend the story of protagonist Basim, there are no plans for downloadable content (DLC) or a season pass.