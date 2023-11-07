Assassin's Creed Mirage update stops players from missing out on a major fight

Assassin’s Creed Mirage ’s latest update - version 1.0.5 - is available to download now on all platforms, and it boasts a number of important fixes and tweaks, including one that will stop players from skipping a major fight.

The details of this fight are spoiler-heavy, so be sure to exercise caution if you read the full patch notes. Ubisoft hasn’t made it clear how it was possible to miss out on it in the first place, but hopefully, no one is going to accidentally miss one of the game’s most important battles now.

Otherwise, fixes have been rolled out for the quests ‘Speak with Ali’ (in which Ali can no longer get stuck), ‘Follow the Fiery Trail’ (where blockers have been removed from the investigation objective) and ‘Nehal’s Calling’, in which players can now access the final clue without a problem. Other stability updates have been introduced, too.

Quite a lot of changes have been made to Mirage’s graphics and animations. Vaguely, the patch notes promise “numerous visual improvements on environment, VFX and weapons”, but they also specify that corrupted clothes on NPCs have been fixed, multiple NPC navigation, interaction, and animation problems have been ironed out, and some “unnatural leg movements” seen on Basim have been amended, too. Furthermore, short-distance NPC rendering has been fixed, and cinematics should all run as intended after the credits roll.

On top of that, there’s now an option to either enable or disable background music during call to prayer, as well as another option to turn off chromatic aberration. A problem with button mapping on Japanese PS5 consoles has been smoothed out, and all PS5 owners can now see an accurate log of their hours played.

A number of other fixes have been made, too - you can check out everything else in the official patch notes , but be wary of the large spoiler at the bottom of the page.