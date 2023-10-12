Assassin’s Creed Mirage players collectively racked up almost 500 years of parkour in less than a week
Around 1.2 million cats have been pet, too
Assassin’s Creed Mirage was only released last week, but in a matter of days, its players have somehow managed to spend about half a millennium parkouring around the game’s city of Baghdad.
To be exact: in six days, players spent a grand total of 479 years performing slick moves and bouncing around the city’s rooftops. This fact was revealed by the official Assassin’s Creed account on Twitter yesterday (October 11), as part of a statement that thanked fans for “joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors, and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series”.
In the same message, it was confirmed that Mirage is Ubisoft’s biggest current-gen game launch when looking at its sales on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The total number of players, it said, is “in line” with the launches of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins. The Assassin’s Creed team said it is “humbled by the positive reception”.
Thank you all for joining us on Basim's journey in 9th Century Baghdad! We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGIONOctober 11, 2023
Otherwise, players managed to perform about 60 million Leaps of Faith, and most importantly, pet around 1.2 million street cats. Again, this is within a six-day timeframe, so it’s all pretty impressive stuff.
Speaking of cats, it was recently spotted by fans that one of the feline friends in Mirage appears to be hiding an Easter egg right on their snout. Namely, it appears that the kitty’s facial markings are meant to resemble the Assassin insignia - with a dark teardrop-like marking on their nose, and white fur surrounding it.
Whether it was an intentional nod or not, it’s also been pointed out that this in-game cat looks a whole lot like one fan’s real-life cat, who was requested to be added to the game ahead of its release. This hasn’t been confirmed, though - we previously reached out to Ubisoft for comment.
If you love the Assassin’s Creed series, be sure to check out our ranking of the best Assassin’s Creed games. You can also find some brand new game recommendations in our list of the best open-world games on PC.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Tom Power