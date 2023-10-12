Assassin’s Creed Mirage players collectively racked up almost 500 years of parkour in less than a week

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was only released last week, but in a matter of days, its players have somehow managed to spend about half a millennium parkouring around the game’s city of Baghdad.

To be exact: in six days, players spent a grand total of 479 years performing slick moves and bouncing around the city’s rooftops. This fact was revealed by the official Assassin’s Creed account on Twitter yesterday (October 11), as part of a statement that thanked fans for “joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors, and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series”.

In the same message, it was confirmed that Mirage is Ubisoft’s biggest current-gen game launch when looking at its sales on PS5 and Xbox Series X |S. The total number of players, it said, is “in line” with the launches of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins. The Assassin’s Creed team said it is “humbled by the positive reception”.

Thank you all for joining us on Basim's journey in 9th Century Baghdad! We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGIONOctober 11, 2023 See more

Otherwise, players managed to perform about 60 million Leaps of Faith, and most importantly, pet around 1.2 million street cats. Again, this is within a six-day timeframe, so it’s all pretty impressive stuff.

Speaking of cats, it was recently spotted by fans that one of the feline friends in Mirage appears to be hiding an Easter egg right on their snout . Namely, it appears that the kitty’s facial markings are meant to resemble the Assassin insignia - with a dark teardrop-like marking on their nose, and white fur surrounding it.

Whether it was an intentional nod or not, it’s also been pointed out that this in-game cat looks a whole lot like one fan’s real-life cat, who was requested to be added to the game ahead of its release. This hasn’t been confirmed, though - we previously reached out to Ubisoft for comment.