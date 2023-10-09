Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans think they’ve found an Easter egg on a cat’s nose

Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans have spotted an adorable detail on one of the game’s feline friends, who appears to have the Assassin insignia on their nose.

As Eurogamer writes , this detail was first flagged on the r/AssassinsCreed subreddit by user suckashelfboi101, who wrote: “Is this cat's face supposed to look like the Assassin Emblem or what because it’s all I can see. Maybe something the devs put in for fun?"

There’s no doubt that there’s a resemblance to the iconic logo, but some believe that the origin of this striking snout might go even further. As shared by Twitter account @CreedScholars, prior to the game’s release, one fan on Facebook shared a picture of a real-life cat with the same facial markings, and asked if he could be added to the game.

“He belonged to my friend and he recently crossed the rainbow bridge. I will happily pay with coffee and Timbits to any team members willing to pull overtime to put him in there,” they wrote at the time.

Over the next few days I'm going to share with you some of the things that I personally liked from the #AssassinsCreedMirage red carpet event. Of course I'm starting with the Catassin - check the ALT text for more info.

At the time of writing, it’s not been officially confirmed if the in-game cat is truly based on the real-life one or if it’s just coincidence. We’ve reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

Overall, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been released to generally favorable review scores. In TRG’s review, deputy editor Rob Dwiar gave the game four and a half stars out of five, and praised its “gripping story” and “modern imaginings of classic mechanics”. He wrote: “Mirage is a brilliant, bloody, patient, focused, and exquisite Assassin’s Creed adventure that’ll live long in the memory - and hopefully represents a solid bedrock on which more lean and focused entries in the series can build.”