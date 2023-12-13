Assassin's Creed Mirage players can now access New Game Plus and a new outfit

Assassin's Creed Mirage players will be happy to find out that the next update, version 1.0.6, will add a range of new things to the action-adventure game.

The latest free update for Assassin's Creed Mirage will provide players with a New Game Plus mode. This option will allow players to restart the fantastic journey with Basim all over again while retaining some of the items and experience gained from their first playthrough. Players will also unlock Bayek's Medjay outfit from Assassin's Creed Origins once they begin a New Game Plus.

The New Game Plus mode will also give players some great options for how they want to begin their next journey. You can either start the playthrough from the title screen or the pause menu, and there's also an option to skip the prologue and start directly in Baghdad.

The update also introduces numerous changes and improvements which will hopefully make your time in Baghdad more enjoyable. These include improvements to the parkour system, which will let Basim climb faster. This is achievable as the range of back and side ejects during parkour has been increased. This means that Basim can reach heights faster and cross larger distances, like a true expert assassin.

However, one feature that players won't get to see for themselves right now is the optional permadeath mode. Ubisoft has now delayed this chaotic feature to 2024, so it will appear in a subsequent update. Initially, this new mode was initially meant for the December update, according to a Twitter post by Ubisoft: "And for the expert Assassins, along with NG+ will come an optional permadeath mode also available across all difficulties! More details to come soon."

However, even without permadeath, it looks like there's plenty for fans to enjoy in this end-of-year update.

